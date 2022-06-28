PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After eight years, Broadway Lounge in Peoria is entering its final act.

Andrew Driscoll, who has performed on Broadway in New York City, owns the business and the property itself, located at 316 SW Washington in downtown Peoria.

In true Broadway form, he said he is announcing the closing seven weeks ahead of time to give customers a chance to enjoy the lounge one last time and use any remaining gift cards.

“When you start something, and you have that promise, a business especially, the last thing you’re thinking about is how you’re going to end… I wanted to put as much attention into how we were going to close things out as how I started,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll said business was great for the first six years, but it never recovered from the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, it changed things completely… I don’t see how it would be in this place if not for the secondary effects and initial effects of that pandemic. So yes, that has definitely factored why we are here right now,” he said.

Driscoll said it’s not an easy decision to close, especially because the theater is very close to his heart.

“This situation is not what anybody desires when you come with a fire in your belly and put your heart into something you’re passionate about, but at some point I have to make a decision if this is the best use of the space.,” he said.

Driscoll said he looks forward to the property’s next venture. The property is listed for sale and received “quite a bit of interest.”

The Broadway Lounge closes on August 13.