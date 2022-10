(WMBD) – A Broadway musical is coming to Peoria next month. Come From Away has seven performances at the Peoria Civic Center.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 2022, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found on the Peoria Civic Center website.