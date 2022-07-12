PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo announced the death of Brody, their male mandrill, Tuesday.

According to a press release, Brody died unexpectedly on July 8.

Zoo Director, Yvonne Strode, said while Brody had been at the zoo a short time, he had a big impact.

“While he was with us, Brody matured from a juvenile to an adult mandrill. It wasn’t an easy transition, but we were all excited to see his confidence grow,” Strode said.

A necropsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Brody’s exhibit mates, Tara and Kofola, remain at the zoo.

Mandrills are the largest old-world primate and are native to west-central Africa. The species is listed as vulnerable due to habitat destruction and hunting for bushmeat.