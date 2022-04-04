WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Charges have been filed for a man who allegedly stabbed his sister multiple times and set their home on fire in Washington Sunday.

David Naffziger, 50, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated domestic battery, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower.

As previously reported, police were called to a home on Schuck Road in Washington at 4:03 p.m. Sunday. Lower said David allegedly stabbed his sister, 64-year-old Lindsey Naffziger, multiple times, and at some point, set the home on fire.

While the home was deemed a total loss, Lindsey was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

David is currently in the Tazewell County Jail.