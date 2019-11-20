1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge finds Jose Ramirez guilty for the murder of his parents McLean County law enforcement speak on Cynthia Baker case
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Brother of Peoria fugitive indicted on attempted murder charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill.– The brother of wanted Tyshan Gayton was indicted for attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 1 shooting.

Denzell L. Gayton, 26, was arrested Nov. 8 for a shooting incident that occurred in the 2400 block of West Malone Street. A Peoria County grand jury indicted Gayton with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Gayton is scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons’ courtroom on Thursday. If convicted of all counts, he faces up to 55 years in prison.

He remains in the Peoria County Jail on $500,00 bond.

According to the PJ Star, the brothers were both involved in the West Malone Shooting that left a man fighting for his life. That shooting trigged a parole violation and led U.S. Marshalls to look for the brothers on Nov. 7.

When officers went looking for Tyshan, gunfire were exchanged and Tyshan fled the scene. As of Tuesday, Tyshan is still on the run.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story