Bryson to retire from Tri-County Urban League after 27 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 27 years as the CEO of Tri-County Urban League, Laraine E. Bryson has announced she will retire during the first quarter of 2021.

Bryson received numerous honors during her career, including the National Trial Competition Award of Merit, the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. Medal of Excellence in Advocacy, the Milton F. Napier Trial Award, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Award for Civil Rights (1998), 40 Leaders Under 40 (1994), YWCA Leader Luncheon Award for Civil Rights (1996) and African American Hall of Fame Inductee.

She was elected the Central Regional Vice President, representing 42 Urban Leagues in the Midwest (1996-2000), Secretary (2002-2007), Second and First Vice President (2008-2011) for the NUL Association of Executives.

“Mrs. Laraine Bryson has been and continues to be an outstanding leader in the Peoria Community, the Illinois Tri-County area, and in the Urban League Movement nationwide. Her countless contributions during the past twenty-seven years have created equitable opportunities for success, empowered people, and improved lives. On behalf of the Tri-County Urban League Board of Directors, we congratulate Mrs. Bryson on her many contributions to the wellbeing of those in need – in our community, and we wish her “All The Best” of good fortune and good health in her upcoming retirement.” Glen Ross, board chairperson

Bryson noted, “I take pride in the work that we have accomplished because I always wanted to leave an organization as strong as, or better than the one I received. I feel I have accomplished my goal and realize it is time to pass the baton on to the next leader to continue this journey of empowering our people to be the best they can be. I am excited to watch the growth and success of the Tri-County Urban League in the coming years.”

Tri-County Urban League is organizing the search process, which will be led by a transition committee. The committee is committed to a thorough search and smooth transition.