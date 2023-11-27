PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As the deadline date for the final decision on Bradley University’s budget cuts approaches, university President Stephen Standifird and Provost Walter Zakahi answered questions from students at a forum this afternoon.

Questions were raised about the impact the cuts would have on students in the proposed majors, as well as impact it could have on the university as a whole.

Student body President Jack Batz helped moderate the forum and was happy with how it went.

“I thought that there were a lot of good questions that students were raising. I thought he (Standifird) was gracious to come and give students the opportunity to have that one-on-one, question and answer opportunity,” he said.

Both Standifird and Zakahi recently received votes of no confidence from the university’s faculty senate but took questions tonight from students.

Batz said he outlined from the beginning of the forum for questions to be respectful and for students to “ask questions, not statements”.

“I thought we had a really good decorum with the students there. They did a great job,” Batz said.

Batz said that Standifird will take feedback from faculty members and students under consideration, and there is a possibility that changes could be made to the proposed cuts.

The final decision will be announced on Dec. 11, five days after the deadline for department heads to meet with Standifird.