PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The president of Bradley University responded Wednesday to the bomb threat that was called into the campus Tuesday.

In his six-paragraph statement, Stephen Standifird said he was confident in the “safety of the campus and that this would be an ongoing investigation.”

At about 7:22 p.m., the Bradley University Police Department received a call about a bomb threat at the Business Engineering and Convergence Center. The campus was put on lockdown. No bomb was reportedly found and the all-clear was given at 9:55 pm. 

The president said counseling services for students who needed it was available.

His statement is below:

As you are aware, a bomb threat was reported yesterday evening, April 25, resulting in a campus-wide lockdown.
While this threat proved to be unfounded, we take any threat seriously and will continue to take the utmost concern for our campus safety. The events of last night resonated across campus, and we recognize any such emergency response causes anxiety, stress and fear. I want to assure you that our campus is safe. Police received a very specific threat of a caller claiming he was in the building with explosive devices, but an investigation and thorough sweep of the building proved the individual was never there and no bombs or any type of devices were found to be present. 
 We are confident in the safety of campus and this will continue to be an on-going investigation.
We want to thank all of our first responders – both within the Bradley Police Department and our partners at the Peoria Police Department. Their swift action and expertise in handling the situation helped to ensure the safety and security of the entire campus.
I also want to thank our campus community for their cooperation and understanding during this stressful time. Counseling services are available for students at 309-677-2700 or 309-677-3200 after-hours.
While this incident has caused concern and disruption to our daily routine, I want to reiterate we take the safety of our campus very seriously. We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our campus remains a safe and secure environment for learning, research, and community, including a review of our campus emergency and communication plan.

Bradley President Stephen Standifird