PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The president of Bradley University responded Wednesday to the bomb threat that was called into the campus Tuesday.

In his six-paragraph statement, Stephen Standifird said he was confident in the “safety of the campus and that this would be an ongoing investigation.”

At about 7:22 p.m., the Bradley University Police Department received a call about a bomb threat at the Business Engineering and Convergence Center. The campus was put on lockdown. No bomb was reportedly found and the all-clear was given at 9:55 pm.

The president said counseling services for students who needed it was available.

His statement is below: