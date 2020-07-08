Buckling roads causes Peoria drives to reroute

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers Tuesday night are being asked to avoid War Memorial and I-474 as well as Route 6 both north and southbound on reports of road buckling.
Extreme heat can cause roads to bulge up and buckle, causing hazards for drivers. Experts said the humidity increases the chance for roads to buckle. No word on when repairs will begin.
