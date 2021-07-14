Budweiser Clydesdales on display at 100th annual Marshall-Putnam Fair

HENRY, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders of the Marshall-Putnam Fair invited the Budweiser Clydesdales as one of the main attractions for the 2021 fair.

Last year, the fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

Ten horses were on display under a big tent, which was adjacent to several barns for livestock exhibits. The fair will feature livestock and non-livestock judging competitions.

Also at the fair, activities include dueling pianos, wine-tasting, live music, food trucks, and money raffles. Country singer Tracy Byrd will make an appearance. It will also include its traditional events: a tractor pull, demolition derby, and harness racing.

One member of the fair’s board of directors, Drew Herridge, said Henry has a large farming community, and the fair brings everyone together.

“County fairs in general are great advocates for agriculture,” Herridge said. “So farmers get involved, lots of businesses get involved. And it helps the town of Henry, the counties of Marshall and Putnam. Everyone gets involved; everyone wants to support us. And we want to support them as well. So the community just coming together all at the same time it’s a great feeling.”

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will run from Tuesday until Sunday, July 18. Admission to the fairgrounds is free, and more information can be found on the fair’s website.