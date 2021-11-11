Budweiser Clydesdales visit Peoria in support of local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Anheuser-Busch and Brewing Distributing in Peoria brought six handsomely clad Clydesdales to Sheridan Village Hy-Vee Thursday in support of local veterans.

The companies celebrated Veterans Day with their second annual Hitch Against Hunger, inviting the community to bring or buy non-perishable food items to donate to General Wayne A. Downing Home for Veterans in Peoria, helping support its residents and services.

Jim Waller, a sales manager at Brewers Distributing, said they look forward to chances to give back to the community.

“The company I work for has always been very involved in the community and supports the community,” Waller said. “When we have an opportunity to get an asset like the Clydesdales to come into town, it just makes sense to do as much as we can for them and incorporate the local charities.”

The Clydesdales will make three more stops around Peoria over the next few days:

Friday, Nov. 12: ValuCheck, Pekin, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: Hy-Vee Grand Prairie, Peoria, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14: Weaver’s Fresh Food and Drink, Peoria, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To learn more about Anheuser-Busch and Brewers Distributing, visit their website.