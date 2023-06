PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After weeks of voting, Build Peoria announced their next project Thursday.

According to a Build Peoria Facebook post, for their 2023-2024 project, they will partner with Christian Center Athletics to build new baseball dugouts for their fields.

The dugouts won over a Crittenton Center Walking Trail and a Peoria Zoo Outdoor classroom.

More information about Build Peoria is available on their website.