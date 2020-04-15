BUILD Peoria is now accepting 2020 community project ideas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — BUILD Peoria has started accepting idea submission for its 2020 community project Wednesday.

Project ideas can be sent to kyle@buildpeoria.org through May 15. All ideas will be judged on whether they are financially feasible, able to be completed within the designated build window and can be maintained by a governing body at the completion of the build.

Three finalist will be selected from the submitted ideas, and BUILD Peoria members will vote for one in June.

Previous projects include the Duryea Dog Park, renovating a resident officer home for the Peoria Police Department, and building shelters at CityLink bus stops.

BUILD Peoria President and Co-Founder Nick Yates said he is proud to partner with the public to work on these projects.

“We are proud to have partnered with the community to leave a legacy with our last 3 projects. Now is the public’s chance to provide ideas about how we can continue to make an impact in these unique times,” Yates said. “The fun of BUILD Peoria is that we engage everyone to give us ideas and then come together as a community to vote on and execute those ideas.”

BUILD Peoria has also announced they will be giving away 60 $20 gift-cards for locals restaurants over the next 60 days as part of the BUILD Peoria Stimulus Initiative. The gift cards will be given away on the BUILD Peoria Facebook page.

