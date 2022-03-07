PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local organization is looking for input from the public on its next big project.

Throughout this month, BUILD Peoria is taking submissions on what its 2022 project should be.

The organization raises money and builds community projects around the Peoria area.

BUILD Peoria’s past projects include potent Gratitude Park, Duryea Dog Park, and Donovan Park’s Sculpture Garden.

“We just want to enrich the community in any way we can. So, with the bus stop shelters, we were able to protect people from the elements when they have to ride the bus in all sorts of conditions we’ve experienced here in Central Illinois,” said Jaymee Barra BUILD Peoria Board Member.

The deadline to send in submissions is March 31.

Build Peoria will narrow down the nominations and the public can vote on their pick on in May.

Send you submissions here.