Build Peoria, police department celebrate completion of city’s fifth resident officer house

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria organization says its goal is to physically build the city into a better place. Build Peoria, which aims to unite the community through impactful projects, celebrated the completion of its 2018 endeavor.

“Build the change you want to see was what motivated Build Peoria to become what it is,” said President of Build Peoria, Nick Yates.

It renovated and donated a resident officer house, located on 1011 NE Madison, to the city’s police department. Peoria’s republican representative said Wednesday this addition shows a dedication to bettering the community.

“These programs are not just important for our neighborhoods and our police department, but they show meaningful impact on making safety a priority and improving and stabilizing our neighborhoods,” said Rep. Ryan Spain.

The city’s chief of police and mayor agree these locations serve a greater need.

“In looking at the other resident locations, we have seen a reduction in major crimes throughout each of those locations over the years,” said Chief Loren Marion III. “Ever since the residence houses got established, and we also saw a reduction in service in most of those.”

“The biggest discussion that’s happening in town right now, bar none, is the important of community policing and how our police officers can integrate themselves in the neighborhoods they serve and how to communicate better,” said Mayor Jim Ardis.

Officer Keith Burwell officially moved in May 9. He’s been with the department for more than 20 years.

Scheduled for fall 2020, Build Peoria is working with CityLink to build bus shelters.

Build Peoria also announced it’s 2021 project Wednesday. It’ll be partnering with the friends of Donovan Sculpture Garden to build a garden in the park.

“The concept of Donovan’s Sculpture Garden was to bring elements of the community that had never really been together or worked together before, mostly notably the art community, but now also the park district. Now also Build Peoria,” said Bruce Brown. “We have a developing partnership with the Urbana Park District, so not a blade of grass has been touched, but my gosh. Look what’s happening, but gosh am I excited.”

