Build Peoria seeking ideas for its fifth project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A community group is crowdsourcing ideas for its next project.

Build Peoria is a non-profit with a goal to build the city into a better place for future generations. Each year, it tackles one community project. Its most recent one is the sculpture garden at Donovan Park.

“We’re looking for ideas for anything and everything. It spans the full spectrum. Whatever Peorians want us to build,” said Pete Chambers, board member of Build Peoria.

Chambers said members want to “build what the community needs,” and the only criteria is the project must be completed within a year and stay within a budget of $30-50,000 unless additional funding can be secured.

“We would also like to have a governing body afterwards who would take over after the build,” he said.

Most of the ideas received so far are downtown development or park-oriented. The group is also open to ideas outside of Peoria, as long as they meet the required criteria, Chambers said.

This will be the fifth project for Build Peoria. Chambers said ideas will be accepted through April, and community voting will commence in May.