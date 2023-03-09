PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — BUILD Peoria is a community celebration and a labor of love. Their goal is to make the Peoria area better, one project at a time, All to leave a legacy for future generations.

They are currently looking for new ideas.

Board member Jaymee Barra said anyone who wants to submit one is welcome.

Provide your contact information, estimated budget, a timeline for the build and a potential governing body that could take it over once it is completed.

“Depending on what the project is. A few years ago we did shelters for City Link bus stops, for people who have to wait for the bus in any sort of weather,” Barra said. “Those people benefited and we did a sculpture in Donovan Park, so anyone who appreciates art and wants to access art has that available to them for free.”

She said BUILD Peoria is always looking forward to a new build that benefits many.

“After we receive the submissions in March, our board members spend the month of April vetting the project to see if it is actually doable in our budget and timeline,” said Barra. “We contact whoever the governing body might be to see if it’s something they want or could sustain moving forward.”

From a dog park in Peoria Heights to a resident officer house for the Peoria Police Department, the projects range in impact.