PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year.

BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event.

The organization has been hosting the event since 2017.

Those who are still interested in contributing to the fundraiser can donate at the organization’s website.