PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pere Marquette was evacuated after a bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to Peoria police, staff activated the fire alarm to evacuate the building as part of their protocols after receiving a suspicious phone call.

Peoria police arrived at the scene, and the building was cleared and determined safe to resume operations.

Guests were being let back into the building as of 8:45 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation.