Bullet found on Normal West High School grounds

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A stray bullet was found at Normal West High School Monday, Dec. 4.

An email sent from Principal Dave Johnson of the high school stated, “To ensure the safety of all, some students were questioned and searched who could have dropped the item found.”

The search was confirmed by Rick Bleichner, the chief of police at the Normal Police Department.

Dayna Brown, director of communications and community relations for Unit 5 confirmed the bullet was found, but no firearm was on the premise.

The school’s administration verified that no further items were in possession of the students, and the school continued to run as usual.