EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is giving out free diapers at their Bump2Babies event Saturday, July 8 at the Fondulac Park District Building located in East Peoria from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is open to all expectant parents and families with a baby up to one years old.
“The goal of the Bumps2Babies event is to increase education and resources available
to new parents,” said Beth Beachy, Director of Birth to Five Services at Tazewell
County Health Department. “Premature and low birth weight babies are more likely to
have behavioral issues, hearing and vision defects and dental abnormalities. Our
programs strive to reduce the number of poor birth outcomes of high-risk pregnancies.”
There will be prizes and learning topic such as:
- Effects of smoking on pregnancy
- Nutrition
- Car seat safety
- Breastfeeding education
For more information about the event, contact Amanda Farnam at (309) 929-0233.