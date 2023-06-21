EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is giving out free diapers at their Bump2Babies event Saturday, July 8 at the Fondulac Park District Building located in East Peoria from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is open to all expectant parents and families with a baby up to one years old.

“The goal of the Bumps2Babies event is to increase education and resources available

to new parents,” said Beth Beachy, Director of Birth to Five Services at Tazewell

County Health Department. “Premature and low birth weight babies are more likely to

have behavioral issues, hearing and vision defects and dental abnormalities. Our

programs strive to reduce the number of poor birth outcomes of high-risk pregnancies.”

There will be prizes and learning topic such as:

Effects of smoking on pregnancy

Nutrition

Car seat safety

Breastfeeding education

For more information about the event, contact Amanda Farnam at (309) 929-0233.