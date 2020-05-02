Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department to begin COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 testing site set to open Tuesday in Princeton.

The Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department announced Friday drive-thru testing will take place at the Princeton Office, located at 526 S. Bureau Valley Parkway. Testing will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Heath Department wrote in a statement they want to give 10-15 tests per day. Testing will only be done by appointments.

The Princeton site will test persons that:

• Have COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath and fever) AND

• Have a risk factor, such as:

o Contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19

o A compromised immune system or a serious chronic medical condition

Testing is available for those with or without symptoms who:

• Work in a health care facility

• Work in correctional facilities, such as jails or prisons

• Serve as first responders, such as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers or firefighters

• Support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation

Before an appointment can be made, residents have to be screened. They are asked to call 815-872-5091 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. The test is a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab, the department said the turn around for results will vary.

Free testing will be available on limited basis to those who are eligible. If a person do not qualify for the free testing, it will cost $100.

