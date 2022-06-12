PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In Peoria’s Warehouse District, the business owner noticed things out of place at Food Service Equipment Distribution Warehouse.

The Peoria Police Department (PPD) got a call just after 11 a.m. to the business at 900 S.W. Washington St. The worker who made the call, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, said they could hear someone still inside.

Upon officers’ arrival, Roth said they spotted a male running out the front of the building. Lieutenant Michael Boland confirmed that the suspect tried to escape, and a short foot chase ensued.

The suspect was then captured and taken into custody. Paramedics on the scene treated the suspect, Roth said, after he complained of breathing problems.

The name and age of the suspect are unknown at this time.

Boland said they believed others were still inside, so officers set up a perimeter at the building’s exit points. They were unable to find anyone, Boland said, and eventually called off the search of the building.

He said they are not sure what, if anything, was taken. Roth said it is being treated as a burglary case.