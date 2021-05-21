Burlington Coat Factory returns to Central Illinois, celebrates grand opening Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Burlington Coat Factory made a big comeback to Central Illinois.

Friday, May 21 was the grand opening of a new store in the Westlake Shopping Center in Peoria. Burlington staff held a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before the store opened at 8 a.m.

“Another exciting place for families to shop where they can get great brands at great values and jobs,” said store manager Jennifer Roberts.

The first 100 adults to arrive at the store received a $5 gift card.

At the opening ceremony, as part of its community outreach, Burlington donated $5,000 to Peoria’s Dr. Maude A. Sanders Primary School.

“This donation will provide teachers an opportunity to purchase supplies, different materials, and things like that for the upcoming school year,” said Dan Hiles, principal at the school. “This donation will certainly help us out in providing materials, PPE, and other things we need to make our school safe and happy and healthy to learn.”

A Burlington Coat Factory used to exist at the Willow Knolls Court Shopping Center in Peoria, but it closed down in 2019.

Including the new store, there are now 37 Burlington locations in Illinois.