Burlington Stores making a comeback in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This spring, Burlington Stores will have a new Peoria location.

The national retailer will be located at Westlake Shopping Center at 2601 W. Lake Avenue.

A Burlington Stores was previously located at the Willow Knolls Court shopping center, before closing its doors in January.

According to the store’s spokesperson, shoppers can expect to find a wide selection of discounted name brand items in ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, everything for baby, home decor, gifts for every occasion, pet needs, and essential items.

The store is hiring for multiple positions and the application can be found here.