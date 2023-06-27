PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As drought conditions continue, multiple Central Illinois towns are putting out burn bans.
- Fulton- “Any outdoor fires, flames or other related activities should not be conducted now. Those working in fields, timber or open areas are encouraged to use caution during this time to prevent any accidental fires.”
- Spring Valley- Burn order will remain in effect until the city receives enough rain to help drought conditions.
- Dale Township- All burning and fireworks are banned effective immediately in Dale Township.
- Canton- Strongly discouraging burning yard waste and using fireworks during current drought conditions, but will still hold its annual fireworks show.
- Peoria- Strongly recommends everybody avoid recreational fires while drought conditions continue.