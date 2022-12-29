BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues following a burst pipe at Illinois Wesleyan University.

According to a press release, on Christmas Eve, frigid temperatures caused a pipe to freeze and burst in one of the apartment units at Gates Fricke, a campus ran apartment building for juniors and seniors.

While it happened in one third-floor unit, the burst pipe caused water damage in multiple units on all three levels of the building.

Director of Residential Life, Kyle Griffith said the damage has resulted in 45 students having to find another place to live in the upcoming spring semester.

“We’ve given them a few options. We said that if they would like we would release them from their housing contract so they could find some space off campus; we’re also pretty fortunate that we have some extra rooms available so we’ll be able to offer them a single room in other parts of the campus,” Griffith said.

Students also have the option of living with a roommate in one of the university’s two-bedroom options on campus.

Affected students are also being given a free meal plan since most residents at Gates Fricke don’t have one as their units have a full kitchen.

“Without a kitchen available to them, we wanted to make sure that it was still as easy as possible for them to go about their day-to-day lives so that meal plan is about $2,300 that we’re giving to kind of ease that transition for them,” Griffith said.

Griffith said the exact cost of damages is still being evaluated but he expects a lot of work to be done on the insulation, drywall, and electric.