PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A CityLink bus crashed in downtown Peoria on Harrison Street between SW Adams and Jefferson Streets around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

The bus was making a turn when it struck a curb before hitting multiple parking meters, a tree, and a parked truck, Sergeant Amy Dotson of Peoria Police Department told WMBD.

Multiple injuries are reported but none are life-threatening, Dotson said. Police said that six people have been taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated.