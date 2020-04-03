Bus drivers and volunteers deliver meals, electronics, and smiles to Peoria Public Schools students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fleet of bus drivers and volunteers brought deliveries to Peoria Public Schools students on Friday.

To spread positivity while school is out, the buses were covered in hearts and uplifting messages.

Drivers and volunteers have been dropping off laptops, electronics, and food to students in need.

“Peoria Public Schools and the transportation department is doing an awesome job at getting the meals out, getting the streams out, getting the message out to the kids that we are still here, we still love you, and we miss you,” said Robin Bryant, a driver and trainer for Peoria Public Schools transportation.

Bryant says the decorations put a smile on faces while many students are missing school.

“A lot of these kids are in the home, not able to go outside. They miss their teachers, they miss their bus drivers and I think it’s very important that they see that we care,” said Bryant.