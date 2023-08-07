PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A lack of CityLink bus drivers and mechanics has led to some bus riders having to change their method of transportation. For Timothy Fortune, he wishes for the return of what the bus service used to be.

“I remember back in the day when they had all the buses at the lineup at all times, now it’s like if you get down here at 6, you might have to wait until 7:15 to get back on the bus,” he continues, “We need to get it back to where all the buses are at the lineups, this is not right,” Fortune said.

His frustrations are shared by other passengers. Kathleen Hillard, who is epileptic and doesn’t drive, said the buses are her main way to get around. She is grateful that Peoria has a bus service, but echoed Fortune’s concerns.

“You don’t know when your bus is going to be in the lineup or not,” she said.

Easton Eibeck and Cole Mitchell are two others who frequently ride CityLink buses. Eibeck recently started a construction business and the bus helps him save gas money, while Mitchell said the bus is his main form of transportation. Eibeck hasn’t had too many problems with the buses but hopes that CityLink can hire friendlier bus drivers in the future.

“When you’re dealing with the public, to me it’s not as much work ethic that I like,” he continues, “It’s personal service, it’s niceness, I’m just hoping they get some new recruits that’ll be a little more decent to their customers,” Eibeck said.

Mitchell hopes to see CityLink hire more bus drivers in the near future.

“These buses really help the less fortunate and I want these people out here to understand that we need these buses and if anybody has their CDL’s I strongly encourage them to help out and support our community,” Mitchell said.

CityLink officials are dealing with the problems according to General Manager Doug Roelfs. He said that in addition to the shortage of drivers and mechanics, they are also in need of some new buses, which won’t be coming for a while.

“We have a number of buses that are ready for replacement and the problem is when the funding came available, then everyone in the country needs buses too so we’re on the list, we’ve got some coming next year, it won’t be soon enough,” Roelfs said.

CityLink is hosting a job fair at their administrative office on Wednesday at 2105 NE Jefferson Ave in Peoria. Roelfs hopes they can reload their staff.

“It’s a good job, you’re home every night, so I think with that and also helping our paratransit service, they’re short drivers as well so I think between the two of them we can get a good workforce,” he said.

While the bus service is currently a work in progress, Roelfs understands the criticism from passengers and wants to fix the problem.

“I appreciate the employers who understand that their people depend on bus service and sometimes it isn’t all that we hope it will be in the future, so we’re working there, we’re going to get there,” Roelfs said.