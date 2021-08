PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three branches of Busey Bank will be shutting down in the fall.

A branch employee confirmed the news Tuesday morning, saying the Busey Banks branches located at 2427 W. Rohmann Avenue in West Peoria, 4100 W. Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria, and 33 S. 4th Street in Pekin are set to close on Nov. 19.

