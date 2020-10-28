Busey Bank to increase access to literacy in Central Illinois; closes Normal location

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After closing three of its Tri-County branches over the summer, Busey bank has announced its closing its uptown normal location as well.

It’s uncertain why leaders have made the call, but in a statement the corporate communications director wrote “Busey is committed to maintaining a strong branch presence in the area, with three other branches in McLean county.”

The Champaign-based company still has 61 other locations in Illinois. Normal city manager Pam Reece, says at this time she is unsure what will happen to the building.

LITTLE LIBRARIES:

The company is also increasing access to literacy for children in Central Illinois. Busey Bank will be installing little libraries at 15 of it’s locations including four right here in Central Illinois.

Leaders say it’s their way of supporting the arts, advocating for youth, and helping neighbors in need. The idea started in 2009 as the company started a small book exchange, to date, it has set up more than 80,000 little libraries in 91 countries.

Those interested can pick a book up at the Pekin, Peoria, Bloomington or LeRoy branches.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected