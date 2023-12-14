BUSHNELL, Ill. (WMBD)- An idea for a splash park from five years ago is finally becoming a reality. On Dec. 14, community members started pouring dirt to flatten the ground where the park will be located.

In 2015, Reid Brewer was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 4. After a two-and-a-half-year battle, Reid passed at the age of 7 in 2017. His mother had the idea of a splash park to remember her son.

Reid’s father, Jim Brewer, said that the community was very involved during Reid’s battle, and they wanted to do something to give back to that community. “The community has been a great support while Reid was sick. We had a Facebook page that everyone followed Reid on his treatments, how he was doing. And so, we wanted to definitely give something back to the community.”

Peggy Brewer, Reid’s grandmother, said that even through his treatments, he just wanted to have fun. “Reid was a joy. He was the most active, fun kid you ever want to see. He went through two and a half years of treatment and never complained once. Not once. He was always in the hospital, but he would find fun things to do.”

According to family members, Reid loved the water, but due to his illness, couldn’t enjoy it often. The splash park is made for community members of all ages, it is handicap accessible and free to the public. “For a long time after Reid passed, the slogan at school was ‘Be a Reid’. Because he was so positive and so happy that they wanted that. They wanted some more happy here for the kids.” Peggy Brewer said.

The family relied on manpower and monetary donations from the community. Individuals and companies donated trucks to haul and pour dirt for the site of the splash park, and Representative Swanson donated his time to pack dirt, and serve burgers for everyone in attendance.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in spring 2024. The family hopes to have the park up and running by mid-year next year. To learn more about Reid’s battle, and other charity projects, or to donate visit http://www.facebook.com/teamreidbrewer.