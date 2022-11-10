WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest has been made more than two months after a Peoria County business burglary.

32-year-old Gregory Belville was arrested by Peoria County Deputies on Tuesday. The Department said Belville admitted to the crime, and also admitted to swallowing methamphetamine during the arrest.

The incident happened on Sept. 1 at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria.

The Sheriff’s Department said Belville was taken to a local hospital after the arrest. He was later cleared and booked into the Peoria County Jail.

Belville has been charged with business burglary, two Peoria County warrants, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and criminal damage of property.

The possession of a weapon by a felon charge comes after detectives allegedly found two firearms in Belville’s vehicle.

He currently has a hold for the Department of Corrections.