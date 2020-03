PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A commercial business fire is under investigation Monday.

Peoria Fire and Rescue responded to the 800 block of SW Adams at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a large fire. Peoria fire officer Steve Rada said the fire was burning outside of the business.

No one was inside the building during the fire, but damages are expected to cost around $1,500.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.