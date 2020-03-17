Business owners will have to make some tough decisions soon

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Restaurants and bars all across the state, are officially under the two week hiatus, ordered by Governor J.B. Pritzker. In the meantime, business owners in McLean County are trying to figure out what happens next.

On Monday Representative (R) Dan Brady hosted a meeting for Twin Cities business owners to address some of the concerns they may have with the new order. Business owners say, things are going to be changing real fast these next couple of days, and they hope the community is ready. They noted, some people in the community may think, because these restaurants are allowed to do take out and delivery, they’ll be able to weather the two-week hiatus. However, the owners who were present explained in detail why that’s not the case.\

“Our biggest concern right now is our hourly employees,” said Todd Hovenden, Owner of Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, as well as, Ancho and Agave. “We have about 1,600 hourly employees, and its just inconceivable that we have zero revenue, and that we are able to carry 1,600 employees indefinitely.”

Hovendon says, because both of his restaurants offer curbside pick, the two week period shouldn’t affect salaried employees too much, but those who rely on tips will be hit hard.

“There is no work from home in the restaurant business,” he said. “So if our employees aren’t here, and if we are not open, and we are not generating revenue, then we can’t carry our hourly employees.”

That is the reality that many Twin Cities businesses are now facing. In an effort to address their concerns, Representative Brady asked business owners what they think the governor should do.

“This is something that is catastrophic now to the business communities, throughout the state of Illinois,” said Rep. Brady. “Immediate relief means to me, Governor, put us back in session next week in the state legislature, if not sooner. Let us put together a package similar to what has been done in the federal government for small business loans.

Brady says this week he will lobby for a sales tax holiday and getting unemployment benefits to people as fast as possible. He went on to warn business owners, if they choose to ignore the governors orders, and allow people to dine in during this time period, they could face negative implications from the health department and/or law enforcement.