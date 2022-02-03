Businesses beginning to reopen after heavy snowfall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After heavy snow created shutdowns on Wednesday, some businesses including local restaurants reopened their doors Thursday.

Jose Leon, owner of Jalapenos Mexican Grill in Peoria, said his restaurant was not as busy as an average Thursday, but some customers did brave the weather.

He also said delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub have helped business.

“There’s a lot of people that cannot get out of their houses right now because of snow, there are older people, so they order online and get the stuff delivered. So it’s pretty good we have that service here in the city,” Leon said.

Leon also explained bad weather typically slows business down and he looks forward to better weather conditions.

“Hopefully it’s back by Friday because you shut down a week and it really hurts your business and your bank account. So we hope by tomorrow (Friday) We’re full speed again,” Leon said.

Leon said after checking the roads on Wednesday morning, he decided it was best to close for a day for staff safety.