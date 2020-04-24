Businesses in Uptown Normal working to stay afloat during stay-at-home order

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Uptown Normal, businesses are still staying afloat despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order.

The Rock Restaurant in Normal is relying on pick up and delivery since dining in is not allowed. Co-owner Charbel Saliba says he is doing all he can to maintain customers.

He says with Illinois State University students and staff forced off campus due to the virus, sales have dropped.

“There’s no foot traffic that we used to rely on, so it’s definitely going to affect us for another month at least for now. But, one big thing that we can always say is that the community has been very supportive,” said Saliba.

Saliba says take out and delivery used to account for around 20% before the stay at home order.