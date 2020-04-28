Businesses, law enforcement prepare for ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order extension

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More questions than answers.

Stores across Illinois are preparing for the Governor’s amended ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order, which kicks in on Friday.

The Order forces anyone medically-able and over 2-years-old to wear ‘face coverings’ in public places or when working, causing business owners to change their business models once again

“We issued masks to all our employees, they will be wearing them,” said UFS Downtown Outlet Store Manager Gerard Wiegand.

But starting May 1, customers are going to have to follow suit.

“Face coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores,” said Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Asbell says we’re still waiting on the final version of the Executive Order, causing law enforcement agencies to use their own interpretations.

“Reading that tells me once you’re inside a business or organization, you’d be required, even if you can maintain the social distance minimum,” Asbell said.

Wiegand says his store has already been preparing for this.

“Sanitizing the carts, sanitizing all the handles on the coolers,” he said.

He says his goal is to keep both customers and workers safe.

“We’ve got the sneeze guards in front of the registers,” Wiegand said.

Sheriff Asbell says law enforcement will only get involved if the situation gets out of hand.

“To use an example, the City had a problem at aldi a couple weeks ago where someone was coughing and saying they were going to infect the produce and other customers,” Asbell said.

The Sheriff says if anyone pulls a stunt like that, law enforcement will be forced to step in.

Gerard from UFS tells WMBD they are offering free delivery and pick-up if you don’t want to go into the store.

You can order online, if you do pick-up, they’ll bring it right out to you.

Here are some of the modifications that will be included in Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which takes effect May 1-30:

Pritzker said the modified stay-at-home order was developed by consulting with top academic institutions and researchers about the state’s current trajectory.

The governor said Illinois is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, as the state continues to “flatten the curve” of infections.

The order only goes until May 30 — instead of May 31 — because the Illinois Constitution only allows the governor to issue disaster proclamations for 30 days. He can issue another 30 day disaster proclamation beginning May 31, if he chooses.