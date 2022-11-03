PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house.

Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy.

“Obviously people are staying in the hotels, they’re visiting restaurants before, maybe some shopping locally. So just having those people visit Peoria is great for the downtown. I’m sure the restaurants will be very busy tomorrow night and throughout the weekend, so we’re happy to support them any way we can,” said Martin.

Local restaurant owner Jack Berres said it’s a pretty big deal for any business owner in Downtown Peoria, and it’s exciting to prepare for such a big night.

“For us, we make a lot of pizza dough, order some extra beer, make sure we’re staffed for it. Make sure everybody knows what they’re in for when they show up on Friday night at 4:30 that ‘hey it’s going to be busy.’ We’re going to be running around probably sweating a little bit and have a good influx of people through the door,” said Berres.

While there is excitement for Urban’s arrival, there are some safety precautions for concert-goers to be mindful of.

“For our venue policy, we have a clear bag policy. So we just ask you either bring a small clutch 4.5 by 6.5 or smaller. Or if you need a bag larger than that then it needs to be clear up to 12 by 12 by 6,” Martin said.

To view the full list of prohibited items at the Peoria Civic Center visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.