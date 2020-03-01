Businesses show their services at annual Spring Home Show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spring is in the air and many people may be thinking about their next home improvements. While overwhelming at first, events like this past weekend’s Spring Home Show at the Peoria Civic Center bring home improvement businesses under one roof.

On Sunday, businesses across central Illinois had a final day at the 2020 Spring Home Show to make relationships with potential customers.

“You get to see a lot of people that don’t necessarily walk through the front door and network with other businesses in the area,” said pool installer, Brent Hinderliter.

Brent Hinderliter says his family’s business, San Juan Pools and Spas has had a booth at the show almost every year. Shows like these are key to their business’ longtime goal.

“My grandpa started the business in 1958 and that’s been our goal is to be one-on-one with our customers and do exactly what we say we’re going to,” Hinderliter said.

From pools and hot tubs to massage chairs, the spring show has something for everyone, who might be looking to make a sizeable purchase.

“It was an amazing turnout, a lot of people are coming out and testing out the chairs,” said salesman, Dijon Henry.

“It’s been great. It’s great, people coming out; anybody looking for indoor and outdoor features,” said the owner of Premiere View Landscaping, Tim Kirchgessner.

The event starts on the last Friday in February and lasts until Sunday.

“There was good traffic all weekend. We’ve been able to talk to people one-on-one and help them evaluate themselves,” Henry said.

If people weren’t looking to buy right away, most of the businesses offer their services year-round.

“You have a lot of people who want projects done in the fall, they come in too, we talk about the aspects of that. There are people who come and like projects for the following year too, so we honor all aspects that they inquire on,” Kirchgessner said.

The Spring Home Show featured over 450 businesses with booths. The show will return next year to the Peoria Civic Center in the last weekend in February.