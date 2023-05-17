PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A new brewery is in the village of Peoria Heights. Bust’d Brewing is located on Prospect Road, known for its array of bars, restaurants, and shops.

Brian Buss, a co-owner of the brewery, said that he’s excited about the busy location and bringing a brewery back to the neighborhood.

“I think it’s just going to be amazing for us, we’re on a very busy street here and we already get a lot of people driving by and looking in and getting interested in us,” Buss said.

He also hopes it can be a source of relaxation and quality time for people.

“I just love the atmosphere that it creates, just the old-time brewpub that people found to come to hang out in, have a couple of pints, and just a good place to relax and have fun,” Buss said.

Buss has been brewing for over a decade, and he says the project is 8 years in the making. The official opening date is May 17.