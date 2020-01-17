Bustos announces $1.5 million in funding from Department of Housing & Urban Development for Peoria

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A mass departure of top aides is shaking House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She’s issued a statement saying she’d ‘fallen short’ and would work to make the staff ‘truly inclusive.’ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) on Friday announced more than $1.5 million in federal grants for several Peoria organizations.

The federal funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care (CoC) program. The program is designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness and to provide services necessary to help such individuals move into transitional and permanent housing with the goal of long-term stability.

Eligible applicants are nonprofit organizations, state and local governments and public housing agencies.

The Peoria recipients are receiving $1,541,304 of a total of $3,866,478.

Below is a breakdown of the funding by recipient:

• Dream Center Peoria: $91,040

• Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Peoria: $172,904

• Peoria Opportunities Foundation: $256,336

• Heart of Illinois United Way: $297,495

• South Side Office of Concern: $723,529

“Access to affordable and reliable housing is crucial for Illinois families,” Bustos said. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce today’s investment of $3.8 million in federal dollars across our region today. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to support the efforts of these organizations who work to address this critical issue each day in our communities.”

The CoC is designed to promote community-wide planning and strategic use of resources to address homelessness, improve coordination and integration with mainstream resources and other programs targeted to people experiencing homelessness, improve data collection and performance measurement, and more.

The Congresswoman is also a member of the House Appropriations Committee.