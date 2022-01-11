Bustos announces $2 million in funding for Peoria resource center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced Tuesday that $2 million in funding will be coming to the METEC Resource Center in Peoria from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Healthy Homes Production grant program.

According to a press release, the funding will be used to mitigate the impacts of unhealthy housing, preserve affordable housing, and ensure future generations can reach their full potential.

“Every family in our community deserves a safe and healthy home,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased to announce that Peoria’s METEC Resource Center will receive $2 million in federal funding to address household safety concerns by preventing childhood diseases and injuries. From lead and mold abatement to radon and carbon monoxide mitigation, these resources will go a long way toward protecting children and improving quality of life for local families.

The Healthy Homes Program is meant to address multiple childhood diseases and injuries in the home, and hazards including mold, lead, allergens, asthma, carbon monoxide, pesticides, and radon.

More information is available on the HUD website.