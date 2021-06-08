Bustos announces local infrastructure projects included in INVEST in America Act

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file image from video, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bustos of Illinois says she will not seek reelection next year. She is stepping aside after playing a lead role in an unexpectedly bad 2020 election that saw her party nearly lose House control. (House Television via AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced multiple local projects have been included in the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee`s INVEST in America Act.

The INVEST in America Act is a transformative five-year, $547 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill that includes selected local projects submitted by House Members, according to a press release.

For Peoria, Bustos requested $5 million to convert Adams and Jefferson Streets to two-way traffic to improve access to businesses downtown, provide direct access to I-74 eastbound, and reduce automobile emissions by providing direct access to destinations.

The funding will include mast arm-mounted signals at eight intersections and signals will be upgraded for two-way traffic at four other intersections. Bump-outs and new ADA ramps will be constructed at corners to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility, according to the release.

The legislation will advance to the committee mark-up process next.

“This is an incredible opportunity to rebuild our country, create millions of good-paying jobs in our communities and fix our crumbling infrastructure. From investing in our roads and bridges to our downtown commercial areas, we have the chance to build our communities back, better,” Bustos said.