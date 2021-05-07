Bustos announces more funding for local Head Start program

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file image from video, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bustos of Illinois says she will not seek reelection next year. She is stepping aside after playing a lead role in an unexpectedly bad 2020 election that saw her party nearly lose House control. (House Television via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Il) announced more than half a million dollars in federal funding will be coming to Illinois Friday.

According to a press release from Bustos, $547,162 from the Department of Health and Human Services will be going to support Head Start programs in Rock Island, Peoria, Freeport, and Rock Falls.

Head Start programs help support school readiness for young children in underserved families.

“Head Start programs make a huge impact in our communities by helping families get the resources they need to provide our children with a strong foundation,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased to announce this federal funding will be invested in our children’s future.”

Locally, Peoria Citizens for Economic Opportunity will be receiving $209,475.

Head Start programs provide programming that enhances children’s cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age five.