Bustos announces more than $30 million in COVID-19-related higher education funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced that higher education institutions across her 17th congressional district will receive a total of $30,059,044 in federal funding in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

These federal grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and are in direct response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The following schools in the greater Peoria region will receive funding:

Bradley University: $4,276,013

Carl Sandburg Community College: $1,175,052

Illinois Central College: $3,704,633

Knox College: $1,328,070

Monmouth College: $1,069,404

Spoon River Community College: $617,648

St. Francis Medical Center School of Nursing: $318,356

Western Illinois University: $7,997,093

“This public health crisis has caused significant disruption to our institutions of higher education as students were forced to leave campus due to closures and classes have shifted online,” Bustos said. “The CARES Act was a bold legislative package that worked to deliver relief to our communities, and it was crucial we included funding to help our students and educators get through these tough times. I’m pleased to see this funding get back to our schools quickly and will continue to work to support the education of our students.”

The CARES Act provided $14 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which gives direct financial relief to institutions to help make up for lost revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Institutions are required to spend at least half of the funding on emergency financial aid to students.

