Bustos announces over $98 Million in emergency funding coming to Illinois colleges and universities

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — More than $98 million of emergency funding from Washington D.C. is coming to Illinois colleges and universities.

In a press release Thursday, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Il) announced emergency funding for 14 institutions in her district.

Locally, Bradley University will get $11 million, Illinois Central College gets $14 million, and Spoon River College receives $2.6 million.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and will help the schools recover from pandemic fallout and at least half the money will be used for assistance grants to struggling students.

“The American Rescue Plan was the bold package we needed to deliver direct relief to our students, teachers and educators so they can get back in the classroom safely and our institutions receive support,” stated Bustos. “A strong education is critical to the success of the next generation of leaders, and I’m proud to have helped ensure this desperately needed relief returns to our corner of Illinois and supports our students.”

Bustos stated that student who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships as a result of the past unprecedented year should contact their schools to apply for the emergency cash assistance grant.

More information about the emergency education funding under the American Rescue Plan is available on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.