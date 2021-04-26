Bustos announces Peoria child care provider as virtual guest to presidential address

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL) has announced that the CEO of the Tri-County Urban League in Peoria’s 61605 zip code, Laraine Bryson, will be her virtual guest for President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress on Wednesday, April 28.

The Joint Address, which is President Biden’s first speech to a Joint Session of Congress, marks 100 days into the President’s first term.

While COVID-19 safety protocols mean this year’s in-person attendance will be limited, Bustos invited Bryson to participate as a virtual guest, to highlight the American Rescue Plan’s investment in child care services, and thank Bryson for her decades of service to the community.

“As a mother of three boys, I understand just how important reliable, affordable child care providers that are close to home are to a family’s success,” said Bustos. “Laraine Bryson has championed this issue for nearly three decades and knows firsthand the impact it has on our community. While we have recently worked to bolster support for child care services with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, it’s clear more must be done to support the infrastructure of our families and I thank Laraine for joining me virtually for this week’s speech.”

Laraine Bryson has served as CEO of the Tri-County Urban League for 28 years and is expected to retire this year. The Tri-County Urban League provides child care service in Peoria’s 61605 zip code, one of the most distressed in the state and country, and continues to see heightened demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, our families are struggling to make ends meet and rely on child care services in order to go to work,” said Bryson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated these issues for parents who rely on access to critical child care services. It’s vital we increase investment in child care to help families get through this crisis and support the facilities that provide this essential service to our communities. I applaud Congresswoman Bustos for bringing this issue to the center of the national conversation and look forward to hearing the President’s address.”