Bustos bill gives more than $350,000 in federal funding to OSF Healthcare

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare is receiving some federal funding to help educate the next generation of healthcare providers and improve community health.

On Friday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) said OSF Healthcare in Peoria would receive $365,945 through a federally-funded grant. The grant would help OSF address healthcare provider shortages in the area and give them more resources to retain them.

“Provider shortages is an issue I hear about across our region that has a significant impact on the health of our community,” Bustos said.

“These federal dollars will help recruit and retain providers right here in Peoria and I’m pleased to announce this investment today. As a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services, I’ll continue to fight legislation and programs like this that help close the gap and increase access to quality health care for Illinoisans.”

OSF Vice President Melinda Cooling said the healthcare organization is excited to receive the grant to support their operations.

“We look forward to using this award to improve the health of the communities we’ve been called to serve, while also preparing advanced practice providers to better care for individuals living in medically under served and rural areas that often don’t have a lot of resources. The funding will also allow us to have a greater focus on telemedicine and mental health,” Cooling said.

The grant would provide additional resources for the OSF HealthCare Advanced Practice Providers fellowship, which trains over 40 fellows and is in its fifth year.

“This generous grant allows us to meet a long-desired goal of expanding our fellowship program to meet the needs of the most vulnerable,” said Lisa Pierce, director of Advanced Practice Education and Fellowship Programs for OSF HealthCare.

The federal grant was awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Advanced Nursing Education Nurse Practitioner Residency Integration Program. The program helps prepare new primary care or behavioral health nurse practitioners to work in integrated, community-based settings.

